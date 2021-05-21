Man dead in Kearns shooting, another in custody

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – A 58-year-old man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Kearns late Thursday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Unified Police responded to the area of 4000 W. 5500 S. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had suffered gunshot wounds.

While the unidentified victim was transported to the hospital, authorities say he has died.

Witnesses on scene directed police to James Hollingshead, identifying him as a possible suspect.

When detectives spoke with Hollingshead, he admitted to shooting the victim three times in the chest. After the incident, Hollingshead told investigators he threw away three casings in a gas station garbage can before returning to his home.

Police previously confirmed Hollingshead and the victim knew each other.

Arresting documents say Hollingshead has been previously convicted of domestic violence, making him a weapons-restricted individual.

Hollingshead has since been arrested on charges of murder, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and obstruction of justice. He is now being held in the Salt Lake County Jail, according to arresting documents.

No other details are available at this time.