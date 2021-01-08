Man dead in backcountry avalanche; 2nd death in 2 years at same location

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 31-yr-old man from Clinton, is dead after triggering an avalanche and becoming buried, authorities tell ABC4 News.

The man’s girlfriend, with him in the backcountry just outside of Park City Mountain Resort, called 911 just after 10 a.m. Friday.

“She did witness this. She’s the one that called in. She’s the one that said hey, I watched this happen. She watched him go off of the ledge, and trigger the avalanche,” said Lt. Andrew Wright with Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s a very traumatic type of thing to experience, when it’s your loved one,” added Wright.

Around 2:30 p.m., authorities were able to safely enter the area — after explosives dropped by helicopter to clear more snow — and they found the man’s body.

In December 2019, snowboarder Matt Tauszik died in an avalanche in the same area, Dutch Draw, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

They shared this warning about current avalanche conditions with ABC4:

“Even though this looks like a nice open slope, and it’s all snow-covered with light fluffy powder, we gotta think we’ve got some monsters in the basement. And the problem with this kind of terrain is, you can have several sets of tracks on it, giving you a false sense of security. Once you trigger a slide, it’s going to reveal everything that’s under this shallow snowpack. So that means rocks and stumps and deadfall, and of course, that means trees that you could potentially slam into,” said Craig Gordon with Utah Avalanche Center.