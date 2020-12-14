Man dead after SWAT team called to domestic violence incident in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) — A man is dead after a domestic violence incident in Springville Monday evening.

According to the Springville Department of Public Safety, officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of 600 West and 500 South for what turned out to be a domestic violence incident.

Officers had also received multiple reports of a gunshot being heard at that location.

According to a press release, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old girl were inside the apartment complex with the father of one of the girls, who was reportedly waving around a handgun during an argument.

DPS said that during the argument, the man turned towards his daughter’s friend and started arguing with her. The daughter then got in between the two, causing a struggle between her and her father, causing the gun to go off, hitting the father.

Both girls then exited the apartment and the father barricaded himself inside the apartment. According to a news release, officers failed to make contact with the man, as he would not answer their phone calls or answer the door.

Due to the lack of a response from the armed father, the Utah County Metro SWAT team was called into assist with the situation.

Once the SWAT team arrived on the scene, a robot was sent into the apartment. The robot, equipped with a camera system, was able to see the suspect on the floor of the living room, a news release said. The SWAT team then entered the apartment and determined that the man was dead.

Investigators have not yet determined whether the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if it was a result of the gunshot that was fired during the struggle with his daughter.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Springville Police Lt. Warren Foster at 801.489.9421, Springville Police dispatch or 801.420.3677

An investigation is ongoing.