Man dead after multi-vehicle crash near Utah-Wyoming border

EVANSTON, Wyo. (ABC4) – A Montana man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash near the Utah-Wyoming border.

Sunday evening, Unita County Fire and Ambulance and the Wyoming Highway Patrol were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80.

The crash caused major delays, and took the life of one person.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Toyota and a Ford were stopped in traffic due to an earlier crash blocking the road. The driver of a GMC failed to see the stopped vehicles and collided with the Toyota, pushing it into the Ford.

WHP says the driver of the GMC, a 29-year-old Greeley, Colorado man was not wearing a seatbelt. His passenger, a 42-year-old Brighton, Colorado woman was also not wearing a seatbelt and was flown to the University of Utah for her injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 71-year-old Wolf Point, Montana man was wearing a seatbelt and flown to the U of U for his injuries. WHP reports that man died as a result of his injuries. His 19-year-old passenger was also injured.

A 36-year-old Bluffdale, Utah, resident was driving the Ford and was not injured during the crash. A 46-year-old West Valley woman and a juvenile were also in the truck. All three were wearing their seatbelts. WHP says the West Valley woman was transported for her injuries.

Driver inattention and speed by the GMC driver are being investigated as potential contributing factors.

