Man dead after motorcycle crash in Logan

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in Logan.

The crash happened near 3100 S. on US 89-91 around 8 p.m.

According to the Logan City Police Department, a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on the inside lane of US 89-91 when a Hyundai Palisade attempted to enter the northbound side of the highway by turning left from 2000 West.

As the SUV pulled out in the southbound lanes, it was struck on the driver side by the motorcycle.

Police say the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was critically injured.

Crews performed CPR on the motorcyclist before transporting him to Logan Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the man killed in the crash has not been released.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.