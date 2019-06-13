Man dead after motorcycle crash in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Friday.

The Herriman Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash at 12:07 a.m. near 5630 West Roe Deer Lane in Herriman.

Chase R. Ostler, 34, of Herriman was flown to an area hospital in extremely critical condition immediately after the crash, according to police.

Police say Ostler was the only one involved in the crash and died after he was taken of life support on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say they are investigating alcohol impairment, excessive speed, and failure to wear a helmet as contributing factors in this crash.

The elimination of the above-mentioned factors may have saved Ostler’s life, according to investigators.

Police are encouraging the use of approved helmets and other safety equipment for any operator or passenger of a motorcycle. They are also asking drivers to travel at safe and cautious speed and never drive impaired.

