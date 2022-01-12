Man dead after crash in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead after a crash on US-89 in Kane County Tuesday evening.

Police have said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. near the town of Big Water, UT.

The crash happened as the man was traveling westbound on US-89 when his black Honda Fit traveled off the right side of the road.

The car then flipped over multiple times before coming to rest in the middle of the road. The driver, who was the only person inside the car was ejected, killing him.

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

He has been identified as 51-year-old man from Kanab, UT. No one else was injured.

Excessive speed is being investigated as a possible cause for the crash.