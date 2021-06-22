Man dead after colliding with semi truck in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead after his truck collided with a semi truck on I-80 Tuesday evening.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the crash happened on eastbound I-80 near milepost 78 in Tooele County.

Courtesy: UDOT

The truck, which was hauling a trailer, reportedly collided with a semi-truck, causing it to roll into the median.

The man, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal Tooele County Crash eastbound I-80 near milepost 78. Truck and trailer rolled in the median after hitting a semi. Adult male from truck was killed on scene. Lane closures in place. Update will follow. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) June 23, 2021

No further information about the crash has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes availabl.e