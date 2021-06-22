Man dead after colliding with semi truck in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead after his truck collided with a semi truck on I-80 Tuesday evening.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the crash happened on eastbound I-80 near milepost 78 in Tooele County.

The truck, which was hauling a trailer, reportedly collided with a semi-truck, causing it to roll into the median.

The man, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information about the crash has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes availabl.e

