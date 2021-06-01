UPDATE: Police identify man fatally struck by train near Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah – A man is dead after he was struck by a train near Springville, Tuesday.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened near 1900 Evergreen Drive.

Officials say the lights were flashing and the crossing arms were down when the man, identified as 38-year-old Colin Robson Younkin of Springville, started to cross the tracks.

Witnesses report it appeared Younkin was attempting to cross the tracks before the train came through, but didn’t make it.

Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

The train was loaded with coal, weighed approximately 140,000 pounds, and is nearly a mile long, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

An investigation into the fatal incident is underway.