Man dead after being found unresponsive at Davis County Jail

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate at the Davis County Jail has died after deputies found him unresponsive.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified 57-year-old man was booked into jail on Thursday, August 5. Just before midnight on Sunday, deputies found him unresponsive while doing hourly safety and security rounds.

While correctional officers and medical staff immediately provided lifesaving care, the man died.

An autopsy is currently pending with the Medical Examiner. The Sheriff’s Office says the death appears to be the result of a medical issue.

Internal and external investigations are now underway.

Authorities in Gunnison are investigating after an inmate convicted of sodomy on a child and aggravated kidnapping died after an altercation at the Central Utah Correctional Facility.