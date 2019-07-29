Man crushed by vehicle at auto salvage yard in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News)- A man is dead after he was crushed by a vehicle in South Salt Lake Monday afternoon.
South Salt Lake police said they received a call from the Pick-n-Pull at 585 West 3300 South.
Police said a man, 50 years old, was removing a transmission from a salvage vehicle when the vehicle came off the supports crushing him underneath.
The man was transported to the hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
The man’s name has been withheld until the next of kin is notified.
