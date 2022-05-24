SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a man in Salt Lake City Tuesday morning.

Around 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the crash between two vehicles near 4400 West and California Avenue.

Investigators believe the two drivers, who know each other, got into an argument and began chasing after each other.

The truck and the car then collided, causing the car to crash head-on into a third vehicle.

Courtesy: SLCPD

Courtesy: SLCPD

Courtesy: SLCPD

The driver of the third vehicle, a man in his 50’s, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck drove off after the crash and has not yet been located by police.

No further information has been released.