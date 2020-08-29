Man critically injured in motorcycle crash in front of IMC hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MURRAY, Utah – A man was critically injured in a motorcycle accident Friday night in front of Intermountain Medical Center.

According to Officer Taylor Blower the crash happened at State Street and East Intermountain Drive at about 8:15 p.m. when the rider of a motorcycle hit the back of an SUV who was turning into a parking lot.

Because the crash happened near the entrance to the hospital, the man, said to be in his 20s, was immediately transported by ambulance in critical condition.

Blower said the man’s condition is not currently known, however it is believed he will survive.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story