Man critically injured in motorcycle crash in front of IMC hospital

MURRAY, Utah – A man was critically injured in a motorcycle accident Friday night in front of Intermountain Medical Center.
According to Officer Taylor Blower the crash happened at State Street and East Intermountain Drive at about 8:15 p.m. when the rider of a motorcycle hit the back of an SUV who was turning into a parking lot.
Because the crash happened near the entrance to the hospital, the man, said to be in his 20s, was immediately transported by ambulance in critical condition.
Blower said the man’s condition is not currently known, however it is believed he will survive.
