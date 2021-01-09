Man critically injured after Salt Lake City shooting, Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is in extremely critical condition following a suspected gang-related shooting, Saturday.

On January 9, Salt Lake City officers arrived on scene at 1172 west California Ave. and discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head around 1:55 a.m.

According to officials, the victim was then rushed to an area hospital and is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe the shooting may have ties to gang-activity, but it is too early in the investigation to determine.

The suspect is currently outstanding and there is not much cooperation from neighbors, shares SLCPDs Lt. Bill Manzanares.

ABC4 will update the story as it develops.