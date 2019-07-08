Man walking dog hit by car in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 67-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in West Valley City Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. Amy Mauer, with West Valley City police, the incident happened at about 2 p.m. near Valley Crest Elementary School located at 5240 West 3100 South.

The man was in a crosswalk, walking across 3100 South. Mauer said all the eastbound traffic stopped for the man, who was walking with his dog, but as he entered into westbound traffic, he was struck.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man’s dog is currently being cared for by animal control.

The 26-year-old man who hit him stayed on scene and is cooperating with police. Police are still investigating the crash and impairment or distracted driving as possible factors.

ABC4 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: