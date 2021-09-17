Man crashes truck into two children riding a scooter in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Police say two children have been struck by a truck while riding a scooter on Thursday.

St. George Police first responded to an injury crash near the intersection of 2880 East 3130 South in St. George.

Upon arriving, officers say they discovered a truck had collided with two children who were riding a scooter.

Police have identified the victims as a 10-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy.

Police believe the truck was traveling northbound on 2880 East when it crashed into the two children traveling westbound in the intersection.

The children were riding together on a stand-up style scooter at the time of the accident.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals for injury treatment where officials say they remain in stable condition.

The truck driver was not injured and was cooperative with authorities throughout the investigation. Police say driver impairment is not a factor they are considering.

Officials say this incident mirrors a similar one at the same location involving an 8-year-old boy being struck by a car while riding his scooter four months ago.

The St. George Accident Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the incident to determine the cause of collision.