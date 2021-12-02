Man crashes truck into Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Cedar City

Cedar City, UT (ABC4) – According to St. George News, a man crashed his truck car into the Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Cedar City on Wednesday night. The incident occurred at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe located at 1190 Sage Drive.

Police say the man mistakenly accelerated his pickup truck while attempting to park and drove into the building. “He hit the curb, thought that he put it in reverse but was in drive,” Pollock said, adding that the man then accelerated, and the truck went through the front of the building.

According to police, the driver nor any employees inside the store were injured in the crash. They also said no citations were issued.

