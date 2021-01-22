Man convicted of killing UHP trooper in 1978 arrested for allegedly enticing a minor

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man previously convicted of shooting and killing a Utah Highway Patrol trooper in 1978 is now facing charges for allegedly enticing a minor.

According to a probable cause statement, 60-year-old Brian Stack, who was on parole, was taken into custody on Thursday for enticing a minor by internet or text, dealing in materials harmful to a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities say Stack was arrested after making contact with who he thought was a minor female under the age of 14 via a popular social media application. In reality, Stack was speaking with an undercover detective.

Stack began the conversation in early January. He was advised that the girl was under the age of 14, but continued the conversation.

The probable cause statement says Stack “began to request sexual acts from the female” as well as “nude photographs.”

After requesting to meet the girl several times, Stack arranged to meet the girl at the Trax station at 1300 S 180 West.

When he arrived, authorities took him into custody.

Stack ultimately admitted to knowing the girl was underage and talking to her about sex.

According to the probable cause statement, Stack is now being held without bail in the Salt Lake County Jail.

In 1978, Trooper Ray Lynn Pierson stopped a truck on Highway 20 near Panguitch. Inside the truck was 18-year-old Stack, a fugitive from Illinois that had stolen a pickup truck in Montana. Stack opened fire with a stolen gun and fatally wounded Trooper Pierson.

Stack was later arrested near Beaver and charged with capital murder. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 1979 in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty.

In 2019, the state Board of Pardons and Parole granted Stack parole, starting mid-February 2020.

“I am no longer the 18-year-old kid whose thoughtless actions caused so much pain in so many people’s lives,” Stack said while seeking parole.