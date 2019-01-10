Man convicted of kidnapping kindergartner asks for parole

Robert Allen Kartchner appears at his parole hearing at the Utah State Prison in Draper on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

UPDATE: Kartchner was granted parole and released from prison in April 2019. He is listed on the sex offender registry with a listed address in Orem.

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – An Orem man who kidnapped a kindergartner, bound him with duct tape, stabbed him and left him for dead in Spanish Fork Canyon is asking the Utah Board of Pardons for another chance at parole.

Robert Allen Kartchner, 35, was sentenced to 15 years to life back in 2004. Kartchner also was convicted of committing crimes against three other boys.

In one of those cases, Kartchner hit a teenage boy with his van, causing spinal cord injuries.

Two of the victims were at the parole hearing.

Kartchner had first saw the parole board in 2007. He had a re-determination hearing in 2013 but was still held to the original re-hearing scheduled October 2018. The board had asked for a full psychological evaluation to be completed three months prior to Tuesday’s hearing.

The decision on if Kartchner will be granted parole should be made within the next few weeks.