Man convicted of kidnapping kindergartner asks for parole

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Dnews Kartchner Parole_1547079552654

Robert Allen Kartchner appears at his parole hearing at the Utah State Prison in Draper on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

UPDATE: Kartchner was granted parole and released from prison in April 2019. He is listed on the sex offender registry with a listed address in Orem.

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – An Orem man who kidnapped a kindergartner, bound him with duct tape, stabbed him and left him for dead in Spanish Fork Canyon is asking the Utah Board of Pardons for another chance at parole.

Robert Allen Kartchner, 35, was sentenced to 15 years to life back in 2004. Kartchner also was convicted of committing crimes against three other boys. 

In one of those cases, Kartchner hit a teenage boy with his van, causing spinal cord injuries. 

Two of the victims were at the parole hearing. 

Kartchner had first saw the parole board in 2007. He had a re-determination hearing in 2013 but was still held to the original re-hearing scheduled October 2018. The board had asked for a full psychological evaluation to be completed three months prior to Tuesday’s hearing. 

The decision on if Kartchner will be granted parole should be made within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Time capsule from 1887 found in old Central Junior High building opened

Thumbnail for the video titled "Time capsule from 1887 found in old Central Junior High building opened"

Utah celebrates 100 years of women's suffrage in the state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah celebrates 100 years of women's suffrage in the state"

Dangerous weapons in Utah schools addressed on Capitol hill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangerous weapons in Utah schools addressed on Capitol hill"

New innovation for disposing opioids

Thumbnail for the video titled "New innovation for disposing opioids"

FrontRunner Crash Rescue

Thumbnail for the video titled "FrontRunner Crash Rescue"

RAW: Stanley Mossburg transported to jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "RAW: Stanley Mossburg transported to jail"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories