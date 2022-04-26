GRAND CANYON, Ariz (ABC4) – An Arizona man is banned from the Grand Canyon National Park for two years for giving illegal backcountry tours of the park while receiving monetary payments.

Officials say William “Billy” Chandler Woods of Flagstaff, Ariz. pled guilty on April 8 to conducting business operations without permits within the remote backcountry of Grand Canyon National Park.

Beginning in November 2020, the National Park Service (NPS) investigated an allegation that Woods organized a commercially-guided backpacking trip to the Colorado Plateau without a permit, court records state.

Further investigation revealed that Woods illegally advertised guided trips in the park’s backcountry under the company names of Blue Marble Guide, Canyons and Chefs, Blue Marble Adventure Geotourism, LLC, and Red Rock Culinary.

Park staff had previously warned Woods about his “illegal operation” but he continued on with them, a press release states.

Woods was ordered to serve two years of supervised probation and is banned from Grand Canyon National Park and Glen Canyon National Recreational Area for the next two years.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.