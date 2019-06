LOGAN (ABC4 News) – A man taken to the hospital after collapsing during a Ragnar race in Logan.

Authorities said the man participating in Ragnar Wasatch Back was having breathing problems in the area of 200 South and 400 East.

Firefighters attend him and he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The age of the man has not been released at this time. His condition is unknown at this time.

