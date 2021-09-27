Man claims deadly Beaver County shooting was ‘self-defense’

MINERSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 25-year-old man has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting in Beaver County early Sunday morning.

Court documents show Beaver County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Minersville at around 2:30 a.m. for a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. When deputies arrived, they found the man slumped over and bleeding in a garage. Blood was found on the floor, steps, and just inside the doorway that entered the home through the garage.

The unidentified man was semi-responsive, according to the responding deputy, and told several medical staff he did not shoot himself. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he died from his injuries.

Other persons living in the home directed investigators to 25-year-old Mike Miller, saying he had been arguing with the man earlier in the day. According to court documents, deputies determined Miller was parked several blocks away from the residence.

About five hours after first being called about the shooting, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office was notified Miller was nearby. Deputies stopped Miller in a vehicle near 100 W 200 S in Minersville, about 91 miles north of St. George. Authorities say Miller “made statements to us that he had shot the male victim in self-defense.”

Miller was taken into custody and transported to the Beaver County Jail without incident. A pistol was found on the passenger seat of the vehicle Miller had been in.

According to court documents, Miller was interviewed Sunday. He allegedly admitted he had shot the man, adding he “thought he was protecting other residents in the home.” Investigators say Miller admitted he did not initially feel any remorse for his actions. During the interview, Miller told investigators the man was closing a door and may have been holding onto the wrist of his spouse at the time of the shooting.

Miller told authorities he was not going to let the man go into his own residence. Court records show Miller admitted there were other options he could have used other than deadly force against the man. Authorities booked Miller on one count of murder. Formal charges have not yet been filed against Miller.