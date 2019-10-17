Man charged with punching police K9 several times

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is facing multiple charges after police said he punching a K9 officer and robbed a man.

According to charging documents, the incident happened on September 26, when several individuals entered the 7-Eleven at 4100 South Redwood Road and attempted to buy alcohol, according to police.

The clerk reportedly declined the sale because it was after 1 a.m.

Police said the group left the store and confronted a person sitting inside his vehicle.

Meanwhile, a police officer was parked across the street and watched a man, later identified as Bobby Ridgeway forcefully break the window of the victims’ vehicle and engage in some type of altercation with him, according to police.

The police officer parked across the street said he saw Ridgeway and several others get into a vehicle and drive away from the area.

The vehicle reportedly drove past 4100 South and turned into the Riverbend apartments.

That is when the officer parked across the street said he turned on his emergency lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle did not stop immediately.

The vehicle stopped in a parking lot where the police officer is said to have challenged several passengers in the vehicle at gunpoint.

A female driver, identified as Joyce Piep refused to leave the vehicle when commanded to do so, according to police. Ridgeway, however, left the vehicle and fled from the scene on foot.

Another man identified as Ramon Julima also left the vehicle, disobeyed commands to surrender and became aggressive with the officer, according to police.

Police said everyone was taken into custody after assisting units arrived on the scene.

K-9 officers reportedly found Ridgeway near the scene but officers said he refused to comply with orders and became physically combative punching a police service dog several times.

Investigators later found that Ridgeway and the other individuals had smashed the window and stolen an unopened bottle of Tequila from the victim.

The victim told police that Ridgeway told him that if he said anything about the robbery, he would “kill him.”

An opened bottle of tequila was later found in the getaway car according to documents.

Ridgeway was charged with two counts of robbery, failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, causing bodily injury or death to a police service animal and interfering with an arresting officer.

What others are reading: