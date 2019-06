PROVO (ABC4 News) – The man accused of killing two Eureka teenagers and dumping their bodies in a mine shaft pleaded not guilty Monday.

Jerrod Baum charges include the 2017 kidnapping and murder of Riley Powell and Breezy Otteson.

The Utah Attorney Attorney’s Office now has 60 days to decide whether to seek the death penalty.

A pre-trial hearing is set for August 12.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: