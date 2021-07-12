Man charged with murder, more in death of Sandy woman

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The man accused of killing 53-year-old Masako Kenley has officially been charged.

Court records show 75-year-old William OReilly has been charged with murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstructing justice.

OReilly was taken into custody in early July after Kenley was found with a gunshot wound in her chest.

Kenley was reported missing on July 3 after she never arrived to have dinner with friends in Layton the night before.

Authorities and cadaver dogs were able to find Kenley’s body in a heavily wooded area of 8900 S and 1000 W near the Jordan River. Investigators report finding a gunshot wound in Kenley’s chest.

Through their investigation, police say they determined OReilly and Kenley had been together in the afternoon hours on Friday. OReilly and Kenley have been described as acquaintances by police.

According to the probable cause statement, during an interview with investigators, OReilly admitted to turning off Kenley’s cellphone, which had a last reported location near 8900 South and 1000 West.

OReilly allegedly told investigators he and Kenley had been in the Salt Lake City area, miles from where Kenley’s body had been located. Investigators determined this was false, explaining in the probable cause statement that the Call Detail Records of Kenley’s phone show they were not near that area.

OReilly is also accused of removing a GPS tracking device from Kenley’s vehicle, which was later found concealed in his vehicle. Investigators say they also found Kenley’s purse and one of her shoes in OReilly’s vehicle.

According to authorities, OReilly admitted to placing these items in his vehicle.

ABC4 News reached out to Kenley’s family who has asked for privacy at this time. However, her son did say his mother was a kind and spunky woman, who cared about everyone she met.

Funeral services for Kenley are scheduled to begin at noon on Monday, July 12 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints location in Draper, according to Larkin Sunset Gardens.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. The account reports Kenley leaves behind a husband and four children.