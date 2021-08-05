Man charged with murder after West Valley City drive-by shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – A man who police say was involved in a fatal drive-by shooting in West Valley City in June has been charged with murder.

In addition to a murder charge, 26-year-old Lolo Latu has also been charged with felony discharge of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and obstruction of justice.

According to West Valley City Police Department, on June 8, officers responded to the Jordan Valley Medical Center around 3:20 a.m. after a man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers say the man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car along with a woman in the passenger seat in the area of 3300 S. and 4300 W. in West Valley City when another vehicle slowly drove past them. The passenger of the other vehicle then got out and fired shots at their vehicle, hitting the man, according to authorities.

The woman on the passenger side got into the driver’s seat and drove the man to the hospital. The 31-year-old man, Mark Fulilangi, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Latu was later taken into custody, but on warrants unrelated to the fatal shooting.