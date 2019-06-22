Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Additional charges were filed in connection with a deadly shooting in Kearns.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Paul Tuese Ama, 42, of Salt Lake City, with murder, burglary, robbery, felony discharge of a firearm, and use of a firearm by a restricted person.

On the morning of June 5, Unified police were dispatched to a home in the area of 4800 South 4700 on reports gunfire. When officers arrived, they saw a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as John Tonga, was eventually pronounced dead.

While officers were on the scene, dispatch received the report of a man who had been dropped off at health care facility in Taylorsville with gunshot wounds.

Police said Paul Ama was treated for a gunshot wound to his right hand and a through-and-through wound to his right thigh.

According to a probable cause statement, a robbery turned violent and shots were fired.

Police said Ama was booked into the Salt Lake County jail following his release from the hospital on unrelated charges.

Three others were previously arrested in connection with the shooting.

