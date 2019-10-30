Man charged with killing dog after girlfriend said she loves the dog more than him

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 23-year-old man is facing felony animal abuse charges after he killed his girlfriend’s dog because she told him she loved the dog more, according to documents.

Arresting documents state Yulong Du was at his girlfriend’s apartment on Sunday when the two of them were arguing. Du left the apartment but returned later after becoming intoxicated.

The two had been dating on and off for six months and she had recently moved out into her own apartment, documents state.

The girlfriend told police she asked Du to sleep on the floor. After seeing his girlfriend’s dog in her bed, Du got upset and a struggle over the dog ensued, according to documents.

During the struggle over the dog, the woman received injuries to her the side of her neck. Du kept telling his girlfriend he was going to kill her dog and just after gaining control of the dog, he threw it to the ground and it hit the washer in the process, documents state.

The dog suffered fatal injuries and died before the police arrived.

The girlfriend told police she has had the dog since it was a puppy, 13 years ago. A protective order was issued against Du on Tuesday.

Du was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of assault, criminal mischief, intoxication, and felony aggravated animal cruelty.

