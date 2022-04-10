WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – After a fatal motorcycle crash that killed two people in Washington County, 47-year-old John Brett Sartor has been arrested and booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Sartor was arrested Sunday after being released from the hospital.

On April 3 at around 4:20 p.m., police responded to a car crash involving fatalities on Old Hwy 91 at in Washington County near Gunlock.

The callers reported that the crash was head-on between a car and a motorcycle. After arriving on scene, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper observed two deceased individuals on the right shoulder of the road, both wearing motorcycle helmets.

He also observed a wrecked motorcycle and a maroon Honda Accord, and after examining evidence at the scene, he states, “It appeared that the Accord, operated by Sartor, was northbound on Old Hwy 91 and drifted over a double yellow line into oncoming traffic.”

The document reads, “A motorcycle, occupied by a male and female, was southbound and was struck by the Accord head on. Both occupants of the motorcycle were ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. Sartor was transported with injuries by medical helicopter to St. George Regional Hospital.”

Deputies at the scene state that medical staff indicated the odor of alcohol while working on Sartor and preparing him for transport. Additionally, he has a revoked driver license for alcohol offenses, along with six prior driving convictions with at least two prior arrests for DUI in the last ten years.

The court documents show that he is an alcohol restricted and interlock restricted driver.

Sartor was on parole during the time of the accident, and no interlock device was observed in the vehicle.

He has been charged with the following: