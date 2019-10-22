Man charged with attempting to hijacking UTA bus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 44-year-old man is charged with attempting to hijack a UTA bus in September.

According to documents filed Tuesday in Third District Court, James Jake Morris was charged with second-degree felony assault with intent to commit a bus hijacking and misdemeanor interfering with arresting officers.

Documents state on Sept 19, near 900 South 300 West, Morris ran in front of a UTA bus and flagged it down. When the driver opened the door, Morris jumped inside and yelled for the driver to not stop the bus.

Morris told the driver “don’t stop for anybody,” then jumped on top of the driver, hitting him. He then grabbed a hold of the steering wheel while continuing to yell at him, according to documents.

The bus door opened during the struggle and Morris rolled out of the bus. He then jumped on the bike rack which is on the back of the bus, and started banging on the window.

When officers arrived, they observed Morris on the bike rack yelling “they are going to shoot us.” Officers then ordered Morris to get off the bike rack and when he did, he charged at officers.

Morris was taken to the ground and ordered to stop resisting, at which point he did.

Documents do not indicate if anyone else was on the bus.

Morris has a lengthy criminal history including felony and misdemeanor drug charges, disorderly conduct, intoxication, interfering with arresting officers, criminal trespassing,

He has been arrested more than eight times in 2019 and 11 times in 2018 and more than two dozen since 2003.

