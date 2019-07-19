Man charged with assault, child abuse after hitting, spitting on 12-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 36-year-old man was arrested after police said he spit in the face of a 12-year-old girl before punching her and assaulting her mother.

According to arresting documents, police were called to a home in Salt Lake City on a report of a domestic assault. When officers arrived, they found a woman and four children being treated by medical staff who was already on the scene.

The woman stated she had been involved in an altercation with Joshua Schnoor after he spat in the face of her 12-year-old daughter.

She said when she confronted him, he began to punch her between 6 and 10 times. The girl attempted to stop Schnoor, at which point he punched her in the right side of her face, documents state.

Police observed several injuries to both victims. The woman had bruising and swelling on the right side of her face, the top of her head, right arm, as well as a cut to her left leg. documents state.

The 12-year-old girl had bruising and swelling to her right cheek, as well as scratches and redness on the right side of her back.

According to documents, three other younger children were in the home at the time of the altercation.

Schnoor came back to the home as officers were speaking with the victims and he was taken into custody.

Schnoor was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one count second-degree felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and misdemeanor charges of propelling a bodily substance toward the face, assault and four counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

A background check for Schnoor shows he was charged for assaulting a man in April and resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He has two DUIs, a conviction for public intoxication, domestic violence criminal mischief, and theft.

Child Abuse: If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.

Domestic Violence: Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately