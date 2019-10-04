Man charged in hit-and-run crash that injured 6-year-old

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A Utah man with a history of driving offenses was charged with hitting a 6-year-old on a bike and then leaving the scene.

Robert Valdovinos, 25, faces one count of failure to stop at a serious injury accident, a third-degree felony, among other charges related to the incident.

According to charging documents, on July 16, Valdovinos hit a 6-year-old as they were riding a bicycle across the intersection of Catherine Street and Leadville Avenue in Salt Lake City.

Charges state the vehicle failed to stop and “drove away, dragging the bicycle beneath it.”

The responding officer noted the 6-year-old suffered a head injury, road rash on his back and tire marks on his right leg and right arm. The child received emergency medical treatment for injuries including multiple fractures and a traumatic brain injury.

According to documents, Valdovinos returned to the intersection sometime later and told the officer he had gotten “scared” after the collision and drove home. Police said the vehicle was found at his home with the bicycle still wedged beneath it.

Valdovinos also faces charges of driving on a suspended or revoked license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock system.

Document state Valdovinas was previously convicted of driving under the influence, ignition interlock violations, driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license and driving without insurance.

