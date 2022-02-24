WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been charged after he struck and killed a pedestrian with his car Wednesday, police say.

Melvin Garcia Gomez, 23, has been charged with automobile homicide criminal negligence due to DUI after he struck a man who was crossing the street in St. George.

Police responded to reports of an elderly man who was hit around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday at 1306 Sunset Blvd. Witnesses told police that the man was not breathing and not conscious.

Officers were able to locate and identify Gomez as the driver as he stayed on the scene.

Police say Gomez was traveling east on Sunset Blvd, while the victim was crossing the roadway in an unmarked crosswalk. Gomez failed to yield the right of way and struck the man with the front driver corner of the vehicle.

During a records check, Gomez gave police a Virginia-issued state ID, and officers found he had no valid driver’s license as well as a previous citation for not obtaining his driver’s license.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test on Gomez, who admitted to smoking marijuana the night before and determined that he was impaired and unable to operate a car safely.

Gomez was booked into the Washington County Jail.