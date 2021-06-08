Man charged in fatal Magna shooting

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been charged after fatally shooting a man in Magna last month.

According to charging documents, 44-year-old Juan Alvarez of Magna, has been charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of obstructing justice.

On May 28, officers responded to the 8200 block of Westbury Drive in Magna for a report of shots fired.

Officers later learned that Alvarez had shot and killed 28-year-old Omar Isael Gomez Salazar as he arrived at a barbecue being held at a home.

Witnesses to the shooting told police that Salazar and Alvarez had an argument over the phone before Salazar arrived at the barbecue.

Video captured on a Ring doorbell camera shows Salazar arrived at the home in a car when Alvarez walked toward him and shot him, according to charging documents.

Police say Alvarez then kicked Salazar after shooting him.

Doorbell camera video shows Alvarez raised his gun and pointed it at two people who were also in the car with Salazar.

The person in the back seat of the car saw Alvarez point his gun toward the car, jumped in the driver’s seat, and drove off, according to charging documents.

Police said Alvarez did not fire a shot at the two people in the vehicle, but a nearby doorbell camera “picked up the clicking of the trigger being pulled as Alvarez pointed the gun at the two occupants in the Jeep,” according to charging documents.

Documents show that Alvarez then took police on a pursuit through Millard County before being taken into custody.