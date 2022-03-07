SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah County Deputy has been charged for his alleged involvement in a traffic collision that killed a 22-year-old in March 2021.

Joseph Richardson, 52, has been charged with manslaughter after a car crash in Provo claimed the life of a 22-year-old Brigham Young University (BYU) student, a press release states.

Police say Richardson was traveling southbound in his black Toyota pickup truck around 3:54 p.m. on 900 east around 433 north when he collided with the victim’s Toyota Avalon, killing him.

Richardson was driving around 57 mph in a 35 mph speed limit zone seconds before the crash, court records state. Witnesses confirmed with police that Richardson was traveling at a high rate of speed moments before the crash.

Prior to the collision, the Toyota Avalon, driven by the victim was pulling out of a Taco Bell drive-thru and turned left to turn onto 900 east to go northbound. Richardson hit his brakes, swerving to the left colliding with the victim in the multi-use turn lane, court records state.

The victim died on the scene as a result of blunt trauma of the head.