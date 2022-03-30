LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Layton Police Officer has been charged following a crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead in September 2021.

Samuel Andrew Rockwell was charged on Tuesday with automobile homicide criminal negligence due to alcohol or drugs, obstructing justice, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without insurance, having an open container in a vehicle on a highway, and driving too fast for existing conditions.

Officials say the single-car crash happened at 13400 Bangerter Highway around 3:45 a.m. on September 4, 2021. Rockwell and a front seat passenger suffered minor injuries while the backseat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, court records state.

When officers arrived on the scene, both Rockwell and the other passenger pointed to each other as the driver of the car. Witnesses at the time were unable to see which man was the driver.

During the investigation, police found that the Kia that was driven by one of the men was traveling at 116 mph as it traveled northbound on Bangerter Highway. As the car traveled southbound to eastbound turn lanes on the far right side of the road, it veered left crossing a concrete divider. The car then struck and flipped over a raised concrete median barrier, slid across the southbound travel lanes, and then off the left side of the roadway where it came to a rest in a field, court records state.

The car hit a signpost, a traffic light pole, went through a chain-link fence, and struck a raised concrete platform.

Police found an open bottle of alcohol in the back seat of the Kia on the floor. Blood and DNA swab samples were collected from Rockwell and his passenger. Officials initially charged Rockwell’s front seat passenger as the driver of the car to which he responded “can’t believe Sam is making me take the fall for this.” He was then booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

On September 4, 2021. Rockwell arrived at the Riverton Police Department and stated that he was the driver in the crash. Rockwell said the woman in the back seat was being “lovey dovey” with him and pulled his face towards hers and he drifted into the center median. When he came back from the center median, he lost control of the car, court records state.

Rockwell and the other two passengers had been drinking prior to the crash. Rockwell’s blood-alcohol level was .17 at the time of the crash.

At the time, Rockwell was a Layton Police Officer.

ABC4 has reached out to Layton Police to confirm Rockwell’s position within the department but has not yet received a response.