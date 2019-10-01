Man charged in crash that killed mom and daughter had 3x BAC and THC in his system

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man charged in a crash that killed a mom and her 16-year-old daughter in Big Cottonwood Canyon had three times the legal limit of alcohol and 11 gram of THC in his system.

According to charging documents, Manases V. Castillo, 34, was charged in 3rd District Court on Friday with two counts second-degree felony automobile homicide and two counts third-degree DUI. He was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Monday on a $250,000 warrant.

Documents state the crash happened near 9300 E. Big Cottonwood Canyon on August 17 when a white sedan with four men was traveling around a bend and went off the road at about 3 a.m., striking a pickup truck parked in a turnout.

44-year-old Brandilee Kussee Chacon and her daughter Sierra Rosalina Chacon, a student at Hillcrest High School, were sleeping in the back of the pickup at the time of the crash.

All four men were outside of the car when they arrived, making it harder to determine who was actually driving. Through interviews with the men, and with the help of forensics, detectives said they were able to determine Castillo was the one driving.

One of Castillo’s passengers suffered a broken back, a major traumatic brain injury and a lacerated lung.

Blood tests revealed Castillo had a BAC of .14 and 11 nanograms (1 gram) of THC in his system.

Sierra Chacon died at the scene of the crash and her mother died a month later at Intermountain Hospital in Murray.

The obituary for Sierra Rosalina Chacon says she was always eager to help others and was a beautiful, young and vibrant teenager.

“She brought great joy to all those she encountered. Sierra enjoyed helping her mother with children programs at the Draper Library, hanging out with friends, and listening to her favorite band ‘The Beatles.”

An obituary for Brandilee Chacon was not found.

