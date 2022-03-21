SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A West Jordan man has been charged after he allegedly robbed four stores in the Salt Lake City area.

David Harris, 33, was charged with multiple counts of aggravated robbery among other charges after he robbed a Metro by TMobile store, Boost Mobile store, a Maverik gas station, a T-Mobile store, and a Taylorsville hardware store.

Harris robbed a Salt Lake County Maverik gas station on March 6, showed employees a handgun, and demanded them to empty the register.

On March 9, Harris robbed a Boost Mobile store at 2075 South 700 East.

On March 14, Harris robbed a Metro by TMobile store in South Salt Lake.

Police were able to arrest Harris after he robbed a Taylorsville hardware store after he threatened two juveniles with a gun while demanding cash. The employees handed over around $750 before Harris hopped into his car and drove away from the scene.

Harris is now facing the following charges: