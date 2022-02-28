SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An Arizona man has been charged for allegedly stealing multiple catalytic converters from cars at the Salt Lake City Airport.

Ryan Ogburn, 29, of Phoenix, Arizona, was charged with five counts of criminal mischief and five counts of theft after he allegedly cut catalytic converters from five cars out of the Salt Lake City Airport on Jan. 30.

Police received several reports of catalytic converters being stolen out of cars at the airport on Jan. 30.

When police reviewed surveillance footage, they saw a dodge charger driving up to each of the cars, court records state.

Ogburn can be seen on video pulling them out of the cars and placing them into the trunk of his car, police wrote in charging documents.

Video footage also captured Ogburn opening his truck, searching for a parking ticket, where several catalytic converters can be seen.

During their investigation, police found that Ogburn had rented the Dodge Charger from Enterprise on Jan. 28. A witness was able to confirm that Ogburn was the man who was seen on the airport surveillance video.

Ogburn is currently being held in an Arizona jail for warrants unrelated to this current case.