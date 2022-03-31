SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man who allegedly abducted a 14-year-old girl from Magna, which prompted an AMBER Alert, was charged Thursday.

Frank David Lopez-Orellana, 20, of Houston was charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated kidnapping and rape, both first-degree felonies.

An AMBER alert was issued on March 21 for the missing Magna teen who initially was labeled a runaway juvenile. Police reclassified the situation as a child abduction shortly after.

Police say Lopez-Orellana met the victim online and the two began a relationship even though Lopez-Orellana knew the teen’s age.

The victim visited friends before leaving and identified Lopez-Orellana as her boyfriend and told friends they were going to Texas, charging documents show.

The teen was also spotted getting into a vehicle with Lopez-Orellana. She was later found in Texas.

When Lopez-Orellana was arrested he told police that he drove to Utah to meet up with the teen “so that they could have a physical relationship.”

Lopez-Orellana is being held without bail and will be extradited to Utah.