Man charged for attacking Burger King employee

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – A man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly attacking a fast food worker.

Officers were dispatched to a fight near 10235 South State St. at Burger King.

When law enforcement got to the scene of the incident, a man later identified as Justin Fox was walking away from officers even though he was ordered to stop.

According to a probable cause statement, Fox was asked to stop about three to four times before turning around and walking toward officers.

Fox reportedly told officers he owned the store and didn’t need to stop. He also claimed

multiple times that he was a police officer.

The victim told officers that Fox entered Burger King while he was behind the counter and asked if he could “buy Mexicans here.”

Officials say the victim is Hispanic.

The victim asked Fox to leave, but Fox reportedly shoved the register monitor and receipt machine

towards him, causing it to fall over the counter.

Officials say no damage was done to the machines, but multiple drinking cups were

thrown to the ground and will not be able to be used.

The victim walked away from the counter as Fox made more comments.

According to a probable cause statement, the victim walked through the door leading into the public area to the side of the counter and again asked Fox to leave.

Fox proceeded to hit the victim on the side of the head. Fox tried again to hit the victim but he blocked it.

The victim then hit Fox, according to officials.

Both took the fight outside the parking lot, according to a probable cause statement.

The victim sustained bloody scrapes and wounds on his hands.

When officers searched Fox, they found a small “baggie of a white crystal-like substance” that later tested positive as methamphetamine, a broken glass pipe, and a syringe in Fox’s left front coat pocket.