Man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting runaway teen in Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been charged Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a runaway teen near a Walmart in Orem in Dec. 2021.

Ryan David Lucero, 34, has been charged with raping a child, aggravated sexual abuse of a child, sodomy on a child, and endangerment of a child.

The assault was reported in Dec. 2021 when a runaway teen told police she was going to get shoes — she was barefoot and was contacted by a man who said he would help to get her shoes.

The man told the victim his name was Ryan and helped her get shoes while also giving her drugs before he sexually assaulted her, police say.

The man left the area, and the victim called her mother for help following the incident.

DNA samples were obtained during a sexual assault examination of the victim and a month later, detectives were notified that a DNA match had been located in their system and it belonged to Lucero.

Police were also able to obtain video footage showing Lucero with the victim, police say. During the investigation, police found that Lucero was homeless and his family had not seen him since Aug. 2021.

A detective initiated a conversation on Facebook with Lucero using an undercover account and the suspect sent pictures of himself and sent predatory messages to the undercover account, police say.

On Feb. 3, Lucero initiated a conversation again with the undercover cop and said he was in the Orem area. A meeting was set and and police were able to arrest Lucero.

During the arrest, police found methamphetamine and a glass pipe. When interviewed by police, Lucero admitted to helping out the runaway and also sexually assaulting her.

Lucero was booked in the Utah County Jail.