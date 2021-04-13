Man charged after swerving car towards people in Clinton park

CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man who police say swerved his car towards several people while driving through a Clinton park on April 7.

According to charging documents, on April 7, officers reported to Powerline Park in Clinton.

When officers arrived at the park, witnesses told them that a man, later identified as 29-year-old Nathan Matthew Johnston, drove his car over walking trails in the park and began driving towards people.

Witnesses told police that they grabbed their children and ran away, but that Johnston had struck one person with his car and almost struck several others.

Charging documents state that officers then spoke with a woman who said she was in the car with Johnston as he drove through the park. The woman told officers that Johnston accused her of “sleeping with a man at the park.”

She said that Johnston then drove over a walking trail in the park and “indicated he was going to hit the man with his vehicle.”

The woman then got out of the car and “ran in between the vehicle and the man and his children,” charging documents said.

Police said that Johnston then turned the car and began driving toward other people at the park.

After Johnston was taken into custody, police found a small container of marijuana and a metal pipe with marijuana residue inside.

Johnston has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, one count of reckless driving, one count of possession or use of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.