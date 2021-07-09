Man charged after stabbing at Washington City party

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been charged after a stabbing at a Washington City house party that left another man in critical condition.

At around 4 a.m. on July 4, officers were alerted that a man had been admitted to St. George Regional Hospital after he said he had been stabbed twice at a house party in Washington City.

The man told police this was following a disagreement he had with multiple men at the party.

The man suffered stab wounds to his side, which punctured his right lung, a fractured wrist, and multiple contusions to his head, neck, and upper body, according to a probable cause statement.

Footage from the home’s security camera shows the victim being confronted by three other men while in the backyard of the home.

“The males would deliver a series of violent punches to the victim in unison until onlookers were able to break up the encounter. The victim would appear dazed following the attack, however, was able to walk from the residence,” police explained in a probable cause statement.

Police said the man was approached again in front of the home, this time by six other men who continued to assault him.

The incident was captured on cell phone video by nearby witnesses.

Video then shows a Hispanic man, later identified as 27-year-old Darian Rafael Orozco-Salas of St. George, walking up to the victim and stabbing him twice in his side, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers were able to locate Orozco-Salas on July 7 and take him in for questioning.

“In an interview, Darian admitted to me that he had stabbed the victim twice using a steak knife he had retrieved from the residence following the first altercation. Darian states that he had stabbed the victim as he was very mad at some remarks the victim had made during the party. Darian states that he had not intended to kill the victim, but had in fact intended to hurt him,” police said in the probable cause statement.

According to charging documents, Orozco-Salas was charged with one count of attempted murder, a second-degree felony.