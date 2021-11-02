Man charged after shooting wife outside of hotel in Draper

DRAPER Utah (ABC4) – A man has been charged after allegedly shooting his wife outside of a hotel in Draper and fleeing the scene with her and two children.

Laterrial Desmones Jones, 33, has been charged with seven 1st degree felonies including two counts of child kidnapping, felony discharge of a firearm, aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

On Oct. 28, police arrested Jones in Nevada just before 5 p.m., hours after they initially responded to reports of a man and a woman arguing in the parking lot of a Hampton Inn in Draper.

While on the scene, police discovered evidence indicating that his 33-year-old wife had likely been shot.

The woman was reportedly carrying a baby in a car seat and had a young boy with her at the time of the alleged shooting. It was also reported that she and the two children got into the car with Jones and left the scene.

The couple’s vehicle was stopped by the Nevada Highway Patrol in Elko, Nevada and police were able to take Jones into custody.

The woman was able to receive medical attention and the children were not harmed. They were then taken into Child Protective Services.

Jones is currently being held in Salt Lake County Jail without bail.