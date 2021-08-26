Man charged after sexually abusing teen at Draper haunted house

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A Sandy man has been charged after sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl at a haunted house last fall.

33-year-old Shawn Derrick Green has been charged with three counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of dealing in harmful material to a minor.

According to charging documents, Green worked with the 14-year-old at a haunted house in Draper between September 1 and November 30.

While working together, Green “became touchy” with the girl and touched her inappropriately, according to the affidavit.

Green also allegedly sent the teen inappropriate photos, the report indicates.

Police said a “week or two later” Green allegedly inappropriately touched the girl while she was at his home.

“[The girl] stated that she was afraid that if she said no, Green would hurt her,” police wrote.

In a later interview, Green admitted to inappropriately touching the girl, calling it a “lapse in judgment,” as written in the report.