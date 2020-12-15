Man charged after Matheson Courthouse broken into, damaged

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been taken into custody after allegedly breaking into the Matheson Courthouse on Monday.

Geoffrey Fattah of the Utah State Courts posted to Twitter on Monday, saying the courthouse encountered some damage overnight due to a break in.

Salt Lake County deputies apprehended Tayler James Tresner, authorities tell ABC4, and transported him to jail. He has been charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

Authorities say several windows, doors, and computers inside the courthouse were damaged, totaling about $11,300 in damages. They were able to apprehend Trenser before he left the courthouse.

When investigators asked Trenser who caused the property damage, Trenser said “I did.”

When asked why, Tresner said, “I was trying to force the courthouse to let me have a court hearing. I also did it because my grandfather deserves his honor,” according to the probable cause.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.