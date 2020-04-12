Man charged after hiding camera’s in heat vents of woman’s home

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man has been charged after police said he hid camera’s inside the heat vents of a woman’s home in Summit County.

According to court documents, 48-year old Matthew Ingoldsby has been charged with two second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and burglary, third-degree felony counts of witness tampering, voyeurism of a minor and voyeurism.

Police said Ingoldsby entered the Summit County home without the permission of a woman whom he knew, and installed hidden cameras.

One camera was in a heat vent pointed at the woman’s bed, one camera was in a heat vent pointed at the shower, and one was hidden above the bathroom sink.

The woman found two of these cameras when her nine-year-old daughter discovered the videos on a tablet and told her mom.

The woman called the police and filed a report and officers were able to seize his electronic equipment during a search warrant.

During the seizure of the equipment, Ingoldsby admitted that he had placed the

cameras in the woman’s residence. Ingoldsby also asked what would happen if the victim didn’t press charges and he was warned not to contact her about the case. Ingoldsby later sent the woman a text asking her not to press charges, documents state.

As of March 10, investigators had discovered 57 videos and 57 pictures have been saved on the man’s electronic equipment as well as nude images of both the woman and the child going back to December 1, 2019.

A background check shows Ingoldsby has no other criminal history in Utah.