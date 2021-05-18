Man charged after firing shots inside home, killing roommate’s dog

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been charged after police said he fired a gun at a wall in his home, killing his roommate’s dog on the other side.

According to charging documents, on March 17, officers responded to 31-year-old Benjamin Alan McArthur’s home after a person who he was on a FaceTime call with told police he put a gun to his head and heard a gunshot before McArthur hung up the phone.

When officers arrived outside McArthur’s home, they heard two gunshots fired from inside the home.

McArthur did not answer phone calls or open the door, police said.

Police then deployed a robot inside the home. McArthur could be seen holding a gun on the robot’s video camera, the charges said.

After several commands from police to come outside, McArthur then came outside and was taken into custody without incident, the charges said.

A search warrant was later obtained by police to search the home. Upon searching the home, officers found “several bullet holes in the wall.” One of the bullets went through several walls inside the home, striking McArthur’s roommate’s dog and killing it, according to charging documents.

McArthur has been charged with three counts of felony discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated cruelty to an animal, and one count of criminal mischief.