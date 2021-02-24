Man charged after allegedly soliciting 9-year-old through Facebook account from old cell phone owner

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One man has been charged after he allegedly solicited a 9-year-old through a Facebook account meant for an old cell phone owner.

The incident happened when a parent was looking through the 9-year-old’s cell phone and found that she was communicating with Taylor Joshua Bishop through Facebook in Salt Lake County.

A probable cause statement said the parent got his daughter a new cell phone and the number was linked to an active Facebook account the belonged to a 20-year-old woman.

Bishop is reportedly a contact or a friend of the woman’s account. The parent told investigators that his daughter told Bishop she was 9-years-old but Bishop went ahead and asked the minor to send him pictures of herself, asked her if she will meet her at a hotel, and if she would have sex with Bishop.

Documents state that that the parent downloaded all the contents of his daughter’s phone and took her phone away from her.

The minor told investigators that her phone number was connected to the 20-year-old’s Facebook and when she got into the woman’s Facebook account, she was already talking to Bishop according to a probable cause statement.

Documents state that Bishop asked the minor if she wanted to do sexual things with him.

Bishop reportedly told the minor the he was 28.

When interviewed by investigators, Bishop admitted that the minor disclosed her age and that he asked to have sex with her but claims he was just playing around, according to a probable cause statement.

Documents state the Bishop also identified himself in the pictures that were sent to the minor. Bishop has been charged with enticing a minor by internet or text, and lewdness involving a child.